DHS extends vaccine requirement for non-American travelers entering the country

Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 21, 2022
The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it will extend COVID-19 vaccine requirements for non-American travelers entering the U.S. through Canada or Mexico.

This includes travel via land and boat.

Travelers must be fully vaccinated and they must show proof of vaccination, regardless of whether they are entering the U.S. for essential reasons.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or permanent residents.

DHS said it consulted with the CDC before extending the vaccine requirement.

COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for migrants entering the U.S.

