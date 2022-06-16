DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities across many Muslim countries have barred Disney’s latest animated film “Lightyear” from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple.

That's according to The Walt Disney Co., which is premiering the film on Thursday and Friday across the world.

Thirteen nations and the Palestinian territory barred the Pixar film that has actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the astronaut hero Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” movies.

The nations involved in the ban include: Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

The kiss was initially cut from the film but restored after Pixar employees spoke out against the decision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.