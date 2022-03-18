Does buying in bulk really save much money?

Buy more now, and save more later.

It seems like a good idea, which explains why Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale are so popular these days.

Millions of American shoppers like Tracy Reese like to buy in bulk, as a way to fight inflation currently running close to 10% a year.

She says she comparison shops, and ends up saving money these days shopping at Sam's Club.

"I buy things like the water, paper towel, toilet paper, things like that, and it's a lot cheaper here," Reece said,

Brittany Downing is a mom of five. She says she saves big bucks on cereal, with a family that can through a box in a single day.

"I can get two bags of cereal here at Sam's for about six bucks and one box (at the grocery store) in a family size is probably $6," she said.

Why bulk buying may not always make sense

But sometimes buying in bulk can actually lead to wasting your money, according to marketing expert Kelly Goldsmith of Vanderbilt University.

"That space that it takes up in your house effectively costs you money because you can't put anything else there," she explained. "So think it through, and do you actually have the space to accommodate 48 rolls of toilet paper or is it going to be in the corner and really annoying you all the time?"

Toilet paper is one thing. But what about perishable items? Goldsmith worries that is where waste can eat up all your savings, especially if you don't have a large family.

"If you look at things like meat and cheese, these are items where you really can save money buying in bulk," Goldsmith said. "But if it half of it ends up in the trash can you are not saving any money at all."

If you're buying perishables, you will probably need a larger freezer or refrigerator, which can cost hundreds of dollars.

But don't let that scare you, because there are so many things that you could buy that just require a little bit of closet space.

Woman's Day magazine says some of the best things to buy in bulk are:

Detergent

Toilet paper

Diapers

Batteries

Trash bags

Light bulbs

Rice

You will notice that almost all those items can last for several years once you buy them, so there is no fear of having to throw them away after a month or two.

Kelly Goldsmith says ultimately, when it comes to shopping, the internet can be your best friend. You can find out if that 24-pack of paper towels is really a deal.

"Do that comparison shopping across websites. It's super easy in this day and age and that way you make sure you're getting the best deal for you."

That way, you don't waste your money.

__________________________

