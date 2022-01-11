Dole Fresh Vegetables voluntarily recalls more packaged salads due to possible listeria risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables voluntarily recalls more of its packaged salads due to concerns of possible listeria contamination.

On its website, the FDA said the company recalled all of its Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that contain iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California production facilities.

The recall was issued after equipment used to harvest iceberg lettuce was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, salads processed at the Ohio plant have a product lot code beginning with the letter "W" and a "best if used by" date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022.

The salads processed at the California plant have a product lot code beginning with the letter "B" and a "best if used by" date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022, the notice said.

The recall comes one month after Dole voluntarily recalled salads processed at Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, over concerns of possible listeria contamination.