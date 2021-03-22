Dr. Fauci is focus of new children's book out this summer

Dr. Anthony Fauci has served this country at the National Institutes of Health under seven presidents, and will now be immortalized in a children’s book.

“Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor” is scheduled to be available June 29.

Fauci, who has become a household name during the coronavirus pandemic with his calm tone, medical advice and perspective, gave his permission and approval for the book to be written, giving interviews to the author around his busy schedule. He is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and currently serves as a medical adviser to the White House.

Kate Messner, the author, said she was struck by his “determined curiosity” throughout his childhood and into his career.

"Before Tony Fauci was America's doctor, he was a kid with a million questions, about everything from the tropical fish in his bedroom to the things he was taught in Sunday school," Messner told CNN .

She hopes curious kids read the book and set high goals.

The cover art shows a cartoon image of Fauci now, and an image of him as a boy delivering prescriptions on his bike from his family’s pharmacy.