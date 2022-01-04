Driver avoids injury after ice chunk falls from Utah road sign, smashes windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Dramatic video shows the moment a chunk of ice fell from a road sign on Interstate 15 and crashed into a car's windshield.

The incident happened Dec. 17, south of Salt Lake City, at the northbound exit of I-15 at 7200 South.

Marcin Karpinski said he noticed what he described as an "ice missile" falling from the sign. With less than a second to react, he braced himself for impact.

"I was just passing below the sign and crash, the block of ice hit me," Karpinski said.

The ice hit the passenger side of his windshield and shattered the glass. The cost for repairs totaled $1,500.

After filing a report with Utah Highway Patrol, Karpinski says he went to the Utah Department of Transportation (U-DOT), hoping they would take responsibility for the damage.

Karpinski claims they have declined to admit the accident was their fault.

"If I do not remove the snow from my vehicle and I cause damage, I'm responsible. I caused it," Karpinski said. "Whereas, if they don't remove snow from a sign, they are not. They claim, 'It's not our fault.' So, this kind of bothers me a little bit."

Karpinski paid for the repairs. He is thankful nobody was hurt.

He hopes others see his dashcam video and remember to clear ice and snow from their cars, as well as anything else that can cause a hazard on the roads.

"It could have went through and hit me or like somebody else on the passenger side. It could really be hurtful, and so please, remove the snow," Karpinski said.

U-DOT says it is reviewing the video and complaint and will share more information on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by John Franchi on Scripps station KSTU in Salt Lake City.