Dwayne Johnson graciously accepts Razzie award for 'Baywatch'
CNN
8:18 AM, Mar 6, 2018
It may not have been an Oscar, but Dwayne Johnson graciously accepted the award anyway.
"The Rock" posted a video Sunday on Instagram accepting a Razzie for last year's "Baywatch." The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, celebrate the best of the worst in Hollywood.
Along with the video, the star wrote, "So let me go ahead and take this "L" right on the chin for Baywatch. Win some, lose some, but hey... that's the way love goes."
"Happy Oscars Sunday!" he said in the video. "I'm super pumped and very proud for my buddies who've been nominated tonight, pulling for you guys to bring home the gold. I'm also excited because I was just informed that I too am bringing home the gold tonight."
It beat out "The Emoji Movie," "Fifty Shades Darker," "The Mummy" and "Transformers: The Last Knight" to take home the special Razzie. ("The Emoji Movie" swept the honors for worst picture, screen combo, director and screenplay.)