Elephant kills suspected poacher in South Africa

An elephant killed a suspected poacher at Kruger National Park in South Africa, officials say.

Park rangers found the body Thursday after following tracks. Officials believe the suspected poacher was left behind by others in their group.

No animal was found dead in the immediate vicinity, according to the park.

"KNP Management continues to warn poachers that it is dangerous to hunt illegally in the KNP," the park said in a statement." Criminals stand to lose their lives and freedom."

Kruger National Park is a safari destination, but it's also been known to be an epicenter for poaching, according to National Geographic.

The park regularly reports on poachers targeting Rhinos and being jailed for the killings.