Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2015 file photo, the grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it during a graveside ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery marking the 60th anniversary of the murder of Till in Mississippi, in Alsip, Ill. Memorials to Holocaust victims and others dedicated to people of color across the U.S. repeatedly are vandalized, forcing volunteers, cities and universities to spend hundreds of thousands on repairs and security. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 06, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager Emmett Till.

The announcement came Monday after officials spoke to his relatives.

Till was killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket.

Two men were acquitted by an all-white jury.

They died years ago.

Officials reopened an investigation after a 2017 book quoted Carolyn Bryant Donham as saying she lied when she claimed Till grabbed her.

The Justice Department says there's insufficient evidence to prove Donham ever told the author that any part of her trial testimony was untrue.

