Will bulletproof backpacks really protect students in school shootings?

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:16PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 1:18PM CST expiring February 22 at 1:18PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Oldham
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:36PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:34PM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 9:19PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 12:29PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 11:57AM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 11:56AM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 1:15PM CST expiring February 22 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 18 at 7:46PM CST expiring February 21 at 6:25PM CST in effect for: Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:08AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 21 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: McCracken
TAMPA, Fla. -- As parents across the country grow more concerned every morning when they send their kids to school, more and more are turning to bulletproof backpacks.
“After Sandy Hook, people couldn’t wrap their minds around a bulletproof backpack but now they think it’s something that they need," said Yasir Sheikh, the president of Guard Dog Security.
The Sandy Hook shooting inspired Sheikh to create a backpack out of bulletproof materials.
It doesn’t seem like much. The backpack has just a thin layer of kevlar, but it is certified to withstand handgun rounds.
“Ideally, we think with the way things are going this should become mandatory, common for all students," said Skeikh. "It’s a sad reality, it’s become a new normal."
Others feel the same. Just three days after the deadly school shooting in South Florida his company saw a 150 percent increase in the number of bags they shipped.
But do they actually work?
Ryan Hart is a certified firearm instructor for defense training company Ground Ready International Training, or G.R.I.T Ready. He also teaches active shooter survival courses.
Hart put a barrel with sand behind the backpack to simulate a body and took aim with his Glock 19.
“The rounds definitely penetrated the front of the bag here," said Hart inspecting the shot-up bag, "But if we flip it over there’s no penetration past the armor itself."
Next up: the AR-15.
In the last decade, this style of gun has been used in six of the 10 deadliest mass shootings throughout the country, including the Parkland school shooting.
“It went right through the soft armor," Hart said after spraying the backpack with bullets from the AR-15.
It's what Hart expected, as the Guard Dog Security backpack is not certified to withstand assault-style weapons. To stop bullets from a similar weapon, the backpack would need to be equipped with steel plates like those installed in military vests. However, that would make the backpack fairly heavy to carry.
“I would recommend (the backpack), yes," Hart said. "While it did not stop a direct shot from an assault rifle it can still stop bullet fragments, ricochets, glass flying through the air.”
Then we posed this question to Skeikh: "What do you think it says about our society that we are resorting to items like this?"
The backpacks cost between $100-200. Fifty percent of the proceeds from sales of the backpacks right now will go to the victim's families of the Parkland shooting.
Guard Dog Security is also looking into possibly making backpack, that would have the ability to stop assault-style weapons.