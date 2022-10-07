Facebook says more than 400 apps may be stealing username, password information

Facebook says it has reported over 400 Android and iOS apps designed to steal username and password information.

The apps are disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities, Facebook stated.

The social media platform claims the app developers publish fake reviews to bury legitimate reviews that warn about the "malicious nature of the apps."

Facebook says there are things people can do to spot a potentially dangerous app:

Be suspicious of a photo-editing app that needs your Facebook login and password before allowing you to use it

Look at an app's download count, ratings and reviews, including negative ones

Does the app provide the functions it promises



People who believe their information was compromised are encouraged to delete the app and create a new Facebook password, enable two-factor authentication and turn on log-in alerts.