FBI, Baltimore police investigate dozens of rideshare carjackings

BALTIMORE — Rideshare drivers and customers continue to be the targets of violence in Baltimore.

In most cases, minors order rides through various apps with the intention of carjacking the driver and then going on to rob more customers.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Police Department and FBI held a press conference on the status of several open cases.

So far, there have been 39 carjackings or robberies associated with rideshare apps, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Of those, detectives say they've made six arrests tied to 12 separate cases. A majority of the suspects reportedly range between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.

Harrison added there are two active warrants out for an additional suspect.

WMAR previously reported that nine others had been arrested in connection to recent carjackings, although investigators are still working to determine whether they were also linked to ride-share apps.

One case of note happened on Dec. 7 when a Lyft driver was robbed and forced into their own trunk by a group of armed suspects posing as customers.

In another similar instance last month, a man caught what he believed was an Uber ride from the valet area of Horseshoe Casino only to be assaulted and robbed.

Police would not specify which cases have been closed out by an arrest.

Meanwhile, the FBI says they have opened several investigations into the rash of rideshare robberies.

Overall in 2022, there has been a total of 561 robbery-carjackings in the city, which is up 70 from this time last year.

Ryan Dickstein at WMAR first reported this story.