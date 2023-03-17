FCC now requires phone carriers to block scam text messages

In a move to combat the growing problem of scam text messages, U.S. regulators have adopted new rules that put responsibility on wireless carriers to block them.

The Federal Communications Commission now requires mobile service providers to block certain robotexts that are "highly likely to be illegal," such as messages from invalid, unallocated, or unused phone numbers.

Robotexts have become frustratingly common, as it's gotten easier for scammers to impersonate businesses.

According to Robokiller, an app that blocks spam messages, Americans received nearly 12 billion spam texts in March of last year alone.

The FCC says complaints about text message scams have increased more than 500% in recent years, from around 3,300 in 2015 to nearly 19,000 in 2022.

“Scam artists have found that sending us messages about a package you never ordered or a payment that never went through along with a link to a shady website is a quick and easy way to get us to engage on our devices and fall prey to fraud,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement.

The agency is also weighing additional regulations, like using the Do-Not-Call registry protections to block unwanted text messages.

Meanwhile, the FCC is urging consumers to take steps to protect themselves, such as: