FDA expands shrimp recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

Pat Wellenbach/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The recalled shrimp were sold under numerous brand names including the 365 brand at Whole Foods.<br/>
Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 17:33:50-04

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded a recall of frozen shrimp due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products, which included cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp, were made by Avanti Frozen Foods.

The shrimp were sold under numerous brand names including the 365 brand at Whole Foods.

The FDA said the products were distributed between May 2020 and May 2021.

There have been nine reports of Salmonella-related illness linked to the products, according to the FDA.

People who purchased the shrimp are asked to throw it out or return it to the location it was purchased.

