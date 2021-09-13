Fencing to go back up around Capitol ahead of Sept. 18 rally

Capitol Police said that fencing would go back up around the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Sept. 18 rally.

In a press conference on Monday, USA Today reported that U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said they would reinstall the fencing a day or two ahead of a planned "Justice for J6" rally.

Manger added that the fence would then come down shortly after the weekend, CNN reported.

The fencing was first put around the Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The fencing around the Capitol was removed in July.