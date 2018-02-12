Florida bill would let bullied students go to private school
TUCSON, Ariz. - What if your state offered to kick in money to send them to private school?
The “Hope Scholarships” would be the nation’s first such program, according to ABC News.
It could happen in Florida as the Legislature is considering a proposal that would give parents the option to receive a state-funded private school voucher worth about $6,800 a year expressly for children who say they have been bullied, regardless of income.
Florida Legislature considering proposal that would give parents option to send their child to a state-funded private school designed specifically for kids who say they have been bullied. https://t.co/4MVRPKcWFD pic.twitter.com/0QtfHJMJ9l— ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018
The is currently a state grant for low- and middle-income families to cover tuition at private schools.
Opponents whose kids have also been bullied say it would do nothing to stop the problem, according to ABC News.
The public schools in Florida have reported 47,000 bullying incidents in the last year.