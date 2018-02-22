Florida county to equip school resource deputies with rifles

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:16PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 1:18PM CST expiring February 22 at 1:18PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Oldham
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:36PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:34PM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 9:19PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 12:29PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 11:57AM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 11:56AM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 1:15PM CST expiring February 22 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 21 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: McCracken
As part of the response to one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters on Wednesday that deputies that patrol high schools in the county will be equipped with rifles.
The announcement came on the same day that President Donald Trump called for an end for schools being considered "gun-free." As part of a discussion, which included the families of the 17 people killed during last week's Florida school shooting, Trump suggested that school staff carry guns.
"This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it's called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They'd go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone," Trump said.
Israel said the decision to equip deputies with rifles was made with the support of Broward County School's superintendent.
"I spoke to Mr. Runcie and he’s fully cooperative of my decision, that our deputies who are qualified and trained will be carrying rifles on school grounds from this point forward,” Israel said. "The only place, if people are asking me, where they will not carry their rifle, until we look for gun locks and gun lockers, the only place where they’re not slinging their rifles they will be allowed to be stored will be locked in their police vehicle. So it will be done safely. Only deputies who are trained and qualified will carry those rifles."
He said that for most deputies, the rifles that they will carry will be AR-15s, the same type of weapon the confessed shooter used.
Israel said in addition to having law enforcement better armed, there needs to be a three-pronged approach to addressing school safety.
"Schools need to be fortified," Israel said. "We need to look at how many school resource deputies are being employed at each school. I think the cities and I need to look at that... We also need to talk about sensible gun control. There are certain people in this country who do not need a gun."
But some question the effectiveness of adding more guns into schools. Israel said that there was an armed police officer in the school at the time of last week's shooting. That officer never engaged the confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Among those opposed to adding guns in schools is Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son died during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.
"Let's talk about prevention," Hockley said. "There is so much we can do to help this person before we reach this point."