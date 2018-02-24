Florida school shooting: Caller to FBI tip line said gunman was 'about to explode'

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 14 at 1:12PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 14 at 5:15PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 15 at 9:30PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 12:01PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 11:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:40AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:21AM CST expiring March 2 at 12:55PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:02AM CST expiring February 26 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 28 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 27 at 9:25AM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:18AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:18AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:07AM CST expiring February 25 at 7:40AM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:08AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:07PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:08AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:07PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:25AM CST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Bourbon
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 13 at 5:15AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:57PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:50AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Florida school shooting: Caller to FBI tip line said gunman was 'about to explode'
CNN
6:31 PM, Feb 23, 2018
Share Article
A woman close to the Parkland, Florida, school shooter called an FBI tip line in early January to describe a young man with an arsenal of knives and guns who was "going to explode" and said she feared him "getting into a school and just shooting the place up."
"I just want to, you know, get it off my chest in case something does happen and I do believe something's going to happen," the woman said, according to a transcript of the Jan. 5 call reviewed by CNN.
The FBI admitted last week that it had failed to act on the tip. In a statement then, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that "we have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrible tragedy."
Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people when he stormed his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with an AR-15 style gun last week.
In the days since the massacre, people who knew Cruz have described a troubled young man who was often at odds with law enforcement and made violent posts online. The FBI and local police have revealed that they had received several warnings about his behavior.
On Friday, officials from the FBI briefed congressional staff on the tip line processes at lawmakers' request, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa.
In the briefing, the FBI made it clear that the bureau was conducting a review of the tip line process, according to a Capitol Hill staffer who was there.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the contents of the transcript.
In the January call, the woman, who is not identified, told the FBI employee that Cruz had the mental capacity of a 12- to 14-year-old and had been kicked out of school for throwing chairs at students and teachers "because he didn't like the way they were talking to him."
The woman also provided the FBI employee with the usernames for at least three of Cruz's Instagram accounts, where he wrote that "he wants to kill people" and posted photos of animals that he had mutilated.
"You know how a bird will fly around in the backyard and then hit your glass door, your sliding glass doors and hit the ground?" the woman said, "Well that's what happened. He brought the bird into the house. He threw it on his mother's kitchen counter and he started cutting it up."
"That to me would be a red flag," the woman said.
Cruz used money from his mother's bank account to buy several rifles and ammunition, including one gun that he bought online, the caller said.
After receiving the call, the FBI employee, based in the bureau's West Virginia tip line center, discussed the tip with her supervisor and the two concluded there was no imminent threat and decided to take no further action, the staffer said. The case was closed within an hour.
During the call, the FBI employee had asked the woman whether Cruz said he was going to take action or that he just wanted to. Replying, the woman read the post where Cruz said, "I want to kill people," according to the transcript.
At one point in the briefing Friday, the FBI said it may not have been able to take law enforcement action based on the tip because of the shooter's stated intent and conflicting access to the case with local jurisdictions, according to the Hill staffer.
The FBI also described on Friday a tip it had received through an online portal in September after Cruz made a threatening post on a YouTube video, according to a news release from Grassley's office.
As a result of that tip, the FBI opened a counterterrorism lead, but the bureau closed it the next month because the FBI could not positively identify the individual behind the post, the statement says.
"The FBI has dispatched officials to both field offices where the tips were received to investigate what went wrong and determine how processes can be improved to prevent future failures," the statement says.
YouTube's parent company, Google, also briefed congressional staff Friday and said thecomment by Cruz in September was marked as spam and removed by the video's owner shortly after it was posted and therefore not investigated further, the statement says.
In the briefing, Google "acknowledged that it has a role to play in reviewing its social media sites for content that merits a referral to law enforcement," the statement from Grassley's office says.