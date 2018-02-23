Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Florida shooting: Bullets flew for 4 minutes as deputy waited outside
CNN
6:06 AM, Feb 23, 2018
Share Article
When Nikolas Cruz started shooting last week, an armed deputy stationed at the Florida school rushed to the building.
But instead of going inside, the officer waited outside for four minutes as the shooter killed students and faculty behind the walls, authorities said.
School resource officer Scot Peterson "never went in" despite taking a position on the west side of the Building 12, where most of the carnage happened, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.
"I think he remained outside for upwards of four minutes," Israel said. The shooting, he said, lasted six minutes.
The sheriff came to the conclusion after watching surveillance video, talking to witnesses and getting a statement from Peterson.
Two deputies have been placed on restricted duty pending an internal investigation on how they addressed the warnings, Israel said.
While on restricted duty, the deputies surrendered their Broward County Sheriff's Office ID cards and any other symbol of authority, including service weapons and vehicles.
"In two of these cases, after being briefed by internal affairs, I've restricted two of our deputies while we delve further into this, to take statements and make a decision whether or not they could have done more or should have done more," Israel said.
Jeff Bell, president of Broward County Sheriff's Deputies Association, said his union is representing the two officers, and doesn't foresee any major problems with their handling of the calls.
He declined to discuss the particulars of the case, saying the investigation will focus on details of the calls to see what was reported and how it was followed up from there.
Peterson chose not to seek their representation, he said.
Two calls under review
The two cases under review are among 23 calls made to the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the past decade.
One call is from February 5, 2016, while the second one is from November 30, last year.
In the 2016 case, officers received "third hand information" from a neighbor's son that Cruz planned to "shoot up" an unknown school. There was a picture of a "juvenile with guns" on Instagram, according to police records.
In that case, a deputy responded and determined Cruz had knives and a BB gun. The information was forwarded to a school resource officer, police records show. It's unclear whether it was Peterson. That case is listed as under internal affairs investigation.
In last year's incident, a caller warned in November that Cruz is collecting guns and knives, and wants to join the Army. The caller said Cruz is suicidal and could be a "school shooter in the making," according to police records.
The report says that at the time, officers did not write a report on the tip. Cruz was no longer living at the listed Parkland address and lived in Lake Worth, Florida, according to police records. The deputy referred the caller to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
That case is also listed as under internal affairs investigation. The 21 other calls are listed as "no policy violation apparent."
More questions on response
More than a week after Cruz roamed the halls armed with an AR-15 rifle, shooting and killing, questions remain on whether law enforcement agencies could have done anything to prevent the massacre.
When gunfire broke out, Israel said, Peterson was in a different building, helping resolve an unidentified issue with another student.
He rushed to Building 12, but did not go inside.
"I think he (Peterson) got on his radio at a point and time and he took up a position where it looked like he could see the western most entry into the building and never went in," Israel said.
Records show Peterson is a decorated officer who is respected by his peers. In 2014, he was awarded Parkland's school resource officer of the year while still stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.