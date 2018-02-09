Former CEO: Concerned #MeToo movement could prevent women from getting jobs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Could the #MeToo and "Times Up" movement have a negative impact on women?

According to Dr. Mark Yoseloff, Director of UNLV's School of Gaming and Innovation and former CEO of Shuffle Master, the current women's rights movement could have a negative effect when it comes to women in the workforce.

"I have a big concern and it's what's going to happen in hiring going forward," Yoseloff said.

Yoseloff said current CEOs are already mindful of the movement and making changes. For example, some won't have meetings alone with women. His concern is that employers will choose to hire men for a job, even when the woman may be just as qualified.

"They might elect to hire the man because they're concerned down the road whether they do anything wrong or not, there might be a he-said-she-said situation they will be stuck in the middle of," Yoseloff said.

"Good men have nothing to fear," believes Helen Foley, former Nevada Senator and Co-Owner of Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations.

Foley believes the purpose of the women's movement is to make positive changes, including, equal pay, ending sexual harassment and making acceptable for women to speak out against mistreatment.

"They should not be fearful of hiring women. To the contrary they should take a careful look at everyone they hire and make sure there hasn't been deviant behavior in someone's past," Foley said.

Both agreed on one thing; this new wave of women standing up for what they believe is wrong is going to make many changes, especially in the casino industry.

Here's the advice we received from a local woman CEO who advises companies.

"We have a gut and we need to listen to it," said Galit Ventura-Rozen.

Ventura-Rozen has done that for more than 20 years as a CEO of a commercial real estate company. Now, in a new role, she visits other companies and improves operations. In recent months, she says she's noticed a connection gap between men and women in the office.

"You'll walk in and you'll see almost a tension," she says.

She advises companies to value everyone's input and set ground rules.

"The communication can be taught and the boundaries can be taught," she said.

During an interview, she says to remain genuine and professional.