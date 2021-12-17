Former cop Potter expected to take stand Friday amid trial for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright will likely take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup.

Potter's testimony is expected to be one of the last acts of her defense. Her lawyers will likely wrap up their case after just two days.

Jurors on Friday are also expected to hear from an expert on how officers can mistake their firearm for their stun gun

On Thursday, former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who was in charge of Potter's department at the time of the shooting, called her "a fine officer" and said he "saw no violation" of policy in Potter's actions at the scene.

The April 11 shooting took place in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Body camera footage from the incident shows Wright attempting to flee the scene in his car after a traffic stop.

Video shows that Potter repeatedly yelled "Taser!" before pulling her gun and fatally shooting Wright.

Potter is white, and Wright was Black.

The shooting sparked several days of unrest in Brooklyn Center. The incident occurred as the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was getting underway just miles away.

Potter faces charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter.