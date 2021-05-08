Watch
Former President Obama announces death of beloved family dog, Bo

Susan Walsh/AP
People take photos of first dog Bo while touring the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 1, 2015. The White House on Wednesday ended a long-standing ban on tourists taking photos or using social media during public tours of the building. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Former President Barack Obama announced the death of the family's beloved dog, Bo.

The former president shared the heartbreaking news, along with a series of pictures, on social media Saturday afternoon.

"Today, our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," the former president posted on Twitter. "Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between."

According to ABC News, Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, was a gift from late Sen. Ted Kennedy.

He was adopted by the Obama's early in 2009.

Katie Cox at WRTV first reported this story.

