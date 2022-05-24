Former White House press secretary joining MSNBC in the fall

Jen Psaki, who served as the White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, will join MSNBC in the fall.

Psaki will serve as a political commentator during the midterm elections. She will also host an original program that's currently under development on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Psaki left her job at the White House this month. She had served in the role since Biden was elected.

This will not be Psaki's first job with a major television network. She previously worked as a political commentator on CNN prior to Biden winning the 2020 election.