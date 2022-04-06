Fox captured on Capitol grounds after it bites congressman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem.

And that's not the lead-in to a joke.

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes.

And now he's undergoing a series of four rabies shots out of an abundance of caution.

Bera says he felt something lunge at him from behind as he walked near one of the Senate office buildings.

He turned and used his umbrella to fend off what he thought would be a small dog, but he soon realized he was tangling with a fox.

Bera told the Associated Press that the encounter was about 15 seconds.

A bystander yelled to alert others and when U.S. Capitol Police officers ran up to the scene the fox ran off, the news outlet reported.

On Wednesday, Bera took to Twitter to say he holds no ill will towards the animal and hopes it can be relocated.

"Despite the dustup, I hold no grudge or ill will against the capitol fox," Bera, who is also a medical doctor, said. "Hoping the fox and its family are safely relocated and wishing it a happy and prosperous future."

One fox was captured near the Capitol Tuesday.

Capitol Police also issued a warning asking for people to not approach the animals, adding that animal control personnel were "working to trap and relocate any foxes they find."