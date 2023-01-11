Biden administration responds after FAA held flights nationwide

Flights at most US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m. ET after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the FAA said.

The agency said at 8:15 a.m. ET some flights out of Newark, New Jersey, and Atlanta could resume. Flights elsewhere were expected to begin taking off around 9 a.m. ET.

President Joe Biden responded to the incident early Wednesday morning.

"I just spoke with (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him" Biden said. "I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is; they expect in a couple of hours, they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."

The White House said it has "no evidence" of this being caused by a cyberattack "at this point."

The FAA said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

All aircraft must route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

