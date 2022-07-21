Google pays tribute to Uvalde victim with special 'doodle' post

Google is paying tribute to a young artist among the 19 children who died in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Ten-year-old Alithia Ramirez entered the Doodle for Google contest in March.

Her artwork did not make the finals, but Google decided to display it as a tribute to her and the other victims.

A company spokesperson said her story and art "profoundly touched us."

President Joe Biden has also told Ramirez's father he plans to hang one of her drawings in the White House.

Twenty-one people died in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced they were launching an internal investigation into law enforcement's response to determine if any policies, laws, or doctrines were violated, the Associated Press reported.

Last week, the Texas House of Representatives released a nearly 80-page report that revealed "systemic failures" by both state and federal law enforcement agencies, the news outlet reported.

According to the report, the AP reported that the suspected gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the school.

The Texas Tribune reported that more than 400 law enforcement officials, which included 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, rushed to the scene.