Government agency issues 'urgent warning' about Peloton treadmills after child's death

Nearly a month after Peloton's CEO issued an open letter warning Tread+ treadmill owners about safety following the death of a child, a government agency has issued an "urgent warning."

On Saturday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said they had become aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill. The accidents included "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product," a released statement reads.

The accidents include the death of one child.

The commission said at least one of the incidents happened while an adult was running on the treadmill.

Last month, Peloton’s CEO, John Foley's letter said the company was "aware of only a small handful of incidents involving Tread+," and did not release any information regarding the nature of the injuries or the death.

Foley asked owners to keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment and to remove the safety key after working out.

The CPSC's warning acknowledged Peloton itself released the news of the child's death and the agency's investigation into incidents.

"The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard," the statement from CPSC reads.

The CPSC urges owners with children or pets at home to stop using the product immediately.

"Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result.," the CPSC's statement says.

If consumers must continue to use the equipment, the CPSC recommends doing so in a locked room, to prevent access to children and pets.