Grieving father to Trump: 'We as a country failed our children'

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:16PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 1:18PM CST expiring February 22 at 1:18PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Oldham
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:36PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 9:19PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 21 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 12:29PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 11:57AM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 11:56AM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 1:15PM CST expiring February 22 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 18 at 7:46PM CST expiring February 21 at 6:25PM CST in effect for: Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 18 at 11:08AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 21 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Andrew Pollack, a father of one of the 17 victims who died in last week's Florida shooting, said he was speaking Wednesday because his daughter couldn't.
"We as a country failed our children," he said. "This shouldn't happen."
He asked how it was that America could protect its airports, its concerts, its embassies and even the elevators at the Department of Education, but not its schools.
"How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me. I'm not going to sleep until it is fixed. And Mr. President, we'll fix it. Because I'm going to fix it. I'm not going to rest," he said.
"My beautiful daughter, I'm never going to see her again. It's simple. Let's fix it," he said.
Justin Gruber, 15, who was affected by the Parkland shooting, said he was born after Columbine, which marked a new era in history.
"I was born into a world where I never got to experience safety and peace. There needs to be a significant change in this country. This has to never happen again," he said. "People should be able to feel like when they go to school it can be safe. There needs to be a change. People need to feel safe. Parents shouldn't have to go through the idea of losing their child."
Trump responded to the series of emotional stories from the survivors and parents of victims from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by pledging to get to work on school shootings "two minutes" after the listening session.
"We don't want others to go through the kind of pain you have gone through," Trump said. "It wouldn't be right."
At the beginning of the event, the President pledged to "do something" about school shootings in the brief opening of his listening session.
"We are going to do something about this horrible situation that is going on," Trump said. "I want to listen and then after I listen, we are going to get things done."
Trump, flanked by the students, went around the room and shook hands before opening the event.
The event, hosted in the White House's State Dining Room, brought Trump face-to-face with students and parents who have demanded action on gun violence. The President -- who was elected with the support of the National Rifle Association -- has so far expressed support for regulating bump-fire stocks, which make it easier to fire rounds more quickly, and strengthening background checks for gun purchases.
During the listening session, Trump called for more mental institutions and hospitals and floated the idea of concealed carry for teachers and school staff.
"This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it's called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They'd go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone," Trump said.
"Gun-free zone to a maniac -- because they're all cowards -- a gun-free zone is 'let's go in and let's attack because bullets aren't coming back at us,' " he said.
Latest massacre
The event comes a week after 17 people were killed at the shooting in Parkland, Florida, a massacre that has led students, parents and teachers from the school to call on Trump to take action. Students led protests in front of the White House over the weekend and another group of students walked out of schools on Wednesday gathered in front of the White House to demand action.
To date, the Trump administration has stuck to discussing taking action on guns, not actually lobbying Congress on moving any new legislation. But White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement on Monday that Trump spoke with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Friday about a bill he introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying a gun.
"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," Shah said. Students, teachers and lawmakers have urged Trump and other Republican lawmakers to take action on guns in the wake of the Parkland shooting.
Any action on guns would be a balancing act for Trump. His political base of Republican voters overwhelmingly disapprove of most gun control actions and the President has enjoyed the support of the NRA.
"I generally oppose gun control, but I support the ban on assault weapons and I support a slightly longer waiting period to purchase a gun," he wrote in his 2000 book, "The America We Deserve." "With today's Internet technology, we should be able to tell within 72 hours if a potential gun owner has a record."
Trump disavowed those statements during the 2016 campaign.
Polls have found, however, that most Americans blame Trump and Congress for not doing more on guns. A new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Tuesday found that 62% of respondents said Trump is not doing enough to prevent mass shootings and 77% say Congress is doing an inadequate job on the issue.
"We will be working very, very hard on that horrible, horrible issue that took place last week in Florida," Trump said at an event on Tuesday. "We're working very hard. We're going to come up with solutions. It's been many, many years, and there have been no solutions. We're going to come up with solutions."