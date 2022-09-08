Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Grizzly bear attacks man in Alaska

Wyoming Grizzly Hunt
Becky Bohrer/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, a grizzly bear looks up from foraging in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
Wyoming Grizzly Hunt
Posted at 9:57 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:57:57-04

A Michigan man is recovering after a grizzly bear attack in Alaska.

Authorities said Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting with a group when they surprised a sow and her three cubs. The sow reportedly left Kuperus with serious puncture wounds to his arms.

He was able to stop the attack by using bear spray, authorities said.

Kuperus made contact with troopers who responded to the area in an aircraft, which took him to an ambulance for medical treatment.

More bear attacks reportedly occur in Alaska than in any other state. In May, a U.S. soldier was killed in an attack while taking part in a mission on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap