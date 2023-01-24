Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect had legally purchased weapon

APTOPIX Northern California Fatal Shooting
Jeff Chiu/AP
A Sheriff's vehicle is driven under police tape near the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Multiple people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
APTOPIX Northern California Fatal Shooting
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 13:10:01-05

Chunli Zhao, the suspect arrested following Monday’s mass shooting at a California farm, had a legally purchased weapon, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said on Tuesday.

Authorities said seven people died in the incident, while one person was wounded. They said that seven males and one female were among those killed or injured. The sheriff’s office also stated that several migrants were among those killed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that it appears to be a workplace violence incident as Zhao was an employee of the farm.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested in a vehicle Monday night near a sheriff’s substation. Investigators have not determined a motive, officials said.

The victims' identities will not be released until all next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap