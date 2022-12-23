Watch Now
Happy Festivus! Dec. 23 marks day to celebrate fictional 'Seinfeld' holiday

?Seinfeld? cast members with Jerry Seinfeld
Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - "Seinfeld" cast members, from left, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards pose together backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles after they won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 14:01:14-05

Dec. 23 marks the day of Festivus.

The fictional holiday became famous when it was depicted in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode.

In the episode “The Strike," George Costanza's father, frank, claims to have invented it.

It is celebrated as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas.

The holiday includes a Festivus dinner and an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

It also includes practices such as the airing of grievances and feats of strength.

Last week, the show's official Twitter account announced it had launched a petition on Change.org to make Festivus a national holiday.

