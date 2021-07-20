Harvey Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California

ALDEN, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials have handed over convicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein for transport to California to face sexual assault charges.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the transfer happened about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Details of Weinstein’s travels weren’t immediately known.

A New York judge denied a request in June by Weinstein's lawyers to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo for medical reasons until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.

Weinstein was convicted in New York City last year of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He faces 11 similar counts in California.

The charges in California involve five women and stem from alleged events in the Southern California area from 2004 to 2013, ABC News reports.

An attorney for Weinstein told CNN that the disgraced film producer is now in custody of Los Angeles County, and they expect him to be arraigned on an indictment there on Wednesday.