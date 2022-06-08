Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge former film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

After revelations about Weinstein emerged in 2017, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein over several decades.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape after his 2020 conviction in New York for offenses against two women. He is currently jailed in California. He is awaiting trial there on charges he assaulted five women from 2004 to 2013.