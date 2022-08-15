Watch Now
Home Run Inn pizzas recalled due to possible contamination

Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 15, 2022
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled over 13,000 pounds of Home Run Inn pizzas due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The USDA said the pizzas recalled are labeled "Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza." They have a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

The products bear the establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said that the pizzas were sent to a distributor in Illinois and then shipped across the country. As of Sunday, no one has reported any illnesses associated with the recalled pizzas.

Consumers with questions can call Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151.

