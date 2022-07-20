Horse slides down cliff, needs a helicopter rescue

A horse and its rider became stuck hundreds of feet down a California cliff during a race in the American River Canyon after getting injured.

KDVR-TV reported the horse needed to be rescued by a helicopter.

"Going through my mind is how are we going to get this horse out," Calfire battalion chief Matt Furtado told KDVR.

It lost its footing and slid down a steep cliff.

"These are athletic horses. They're doing a hundred miles in a day up and down various steep hills," Chief Jed Matcham of the Foresthill Fire Protection District told KDVR.

The best way to move the horse to safety was by helicopter.

Veterinarians teamed with the county sheriff’s office to pull the horse to safety.

"Finally, it lifts the horse above the treetops and you're able to see that and it's very impressive," Matcham said.

The horse had minor injuries and is expected to recover.