House to vote on censuring Gosar over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online.

The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

If the resolution is agreed to, Gosar would be removed from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Natural Resources Committee.

Gosar serves on the Oversight and Reform Committee with Ocasio-Cortez.

Lawmakers teed up the censure resolution during a committee hearing Tuesday evening, with Republicans arguing that the matter should have been referred to the House Ethics Committee or handled by the GOP conference.

Gosar says the video was “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”