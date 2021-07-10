How you can get money from the Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have ever had Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health insurance since 2008, you probably recently received a notice in the mail or by email that you are a part of a $2.67 billion settlement that may affect your rights.

Yes, it’s real. But, what does that actually mean?

BCBS companies sued the BCBS Association for violating antitrust laws. The association denies all claims.

What did the court decide?

A BCBS Association spokesperson told WKBW that both parties reached a settlement, and the association agreed to make some operational changes. They also agreed to pay members involved in the case.

Are you eligible?

You are if you were covered by BCBS between February 2008 and October 2020.

What can you do next?

You have a few different options:



You can do nothing and get no money.

You can ask to be excluded and get no money.

You can object to the settlement.

You can file a claim and possibly be compensated.

You can file a claim here. It does not take very long, but you do need a unique ID that was sent to you.

All claims by mail or online must be filed by Nov. 5. The next hearing is on Oct. 20.

Lilia Wood at WKBW first reported this story.