Hundreds take to the street to protest in Cuba

Ramon Espinosa/AP
FILE - People wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus wave a Cuban flag from a moving car during a rally to protest the US Embargo against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 11, 2021
Protesters took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest shortages and the high cost of food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, protesters believe the Cuban government isn't doing enough to help.

The protests, which began around 2 p.m. local time, saw hundreds take to the street of San Lázaro, the AP reported.

According to Reuters, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a nationally televised speech blamed the United States for the unrest.

The AP reported that protesters chanted "Freedom," "Enough," and "Join" before police arrived.

