Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported.

The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one. After it passed it was sent to the governor of Idaho for a signature.

The House voted 51-14 on Monday to approve the legislation modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided. Opponents of the Idaho legislation say it's unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they're pregnant.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called "fetal heartbeat" measure into law, but it hasn't taken effect because it needs a favorable federal court ruling.