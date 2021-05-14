Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park

items.[0].image.alt
Becky Bohrer/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. A climber was killed and another was significantly injured when they were hit by a falling block of glacier ice in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, an official said Friday, May 14, 2021. The two were hit by the hanging serac after it dislodged from a peak off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
Alaska Climber Killed
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 19:49:11-04

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A climber was killed and another injured when they were hit by a falling block of glacier ice in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve.

The hanging serac dislodged from a peak of the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier.

A park spokesperson says the accident happened as the two were hiking peaks on the southern flank of Denali, the continent's tallest mountain.

The ice hit them Thursday as they began to climb the west face of Reality Ridge.

A 31-year-old man from Logan, Utah, was knocked unconscious.

When he awoke, he found his climbing partner dead.

The dead man has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho.

The survivor was able to call for help around 6 a.m. from a satellite communications device and was able to move out of the debris area to a safe location to await rescue, the Associated Press reported.

By 7 a.m., two mountain rangers arrived by helicopter and he was transported to a local hospital.

The remains of the other climber will be recovered when conditions allow crews access to the body.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast