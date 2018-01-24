In-N-Out Burger pays store manager more than $160,000 per year, according to report

Zac Self
7:13 PM, Jan 23, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRVINE, Calif. -- In a recent interview with the California Sun, In-N-Out Burger revealed how much they pay their store managers.

According to the report, the fast food chain pays store managers an average salary of more than $160,000. The $160,000 salary is more than triple the industry average, according to the California Sun.

For comparison, the average architect in California makes roughly $112,000 per year.

The fast food chain even beat Google and ranked fourth on Glassdoor’s “2018 Best Places to Work.”

Employees start out making $13 per hour. Minimum wage in California is currently $10.50. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top