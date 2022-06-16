'In our hearts': U.K. remembers 72 Grenfell fire victims

LONDON — The U.K. marked the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell tower disaster on Wednesday.

Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and British politicians were on hand for the memorial services.

They observed a 72-second silence to remember the victims of the fire, as well as released green balloons in memory of the 18 children who perished, the Associated Press reported.

Seventy-two people perished when the public housing building caught fire on June 14, 2017.

According to CNN, the fire spread quickly and uncontrollably due to a combustible cladding system that was added to the tower's external walls.

Survivors and family members of those who lost their lives are still fighting for justice.