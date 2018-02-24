InfoWars' main YouTube channel is two strikes away from being banned

Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:50AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell
Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Macon, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale, Wilson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:46PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 8:07AM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:25PM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 9:26PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 24 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:12PM CST expiring March 14 at 1:12PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:12PM CST expiring March 15 at 9:30PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:12PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:12PM CST expiring March 14 at 5:15PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 8:18PM CST expiring February 24 at 2:18PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 8:18PM CST expiring February 24 at 2:18PM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 8:18PM CST expiring February 24 at 2:18PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 8:18PM CST expiring February 24 at 2:18PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 8:18PM CST expiring February 24 at 2:18PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 7:44PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 7:40PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:54PM CST expiring February 24 at 5:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
The Alex Jones Channel, Infowar's biggest YouTube account, received one strike for that video, a source with knowledge of the account told CNN. YouTube's community guidelines say if an account receives three strikes in three months, the account is terminated.
That video focused on David Hogg, a strong voice among survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The attention has given him a powerful platform -- but it has also made him the subject of demonstrably false conspiracy theories that claim he's so skilled as a public speaker that he must be a paid actor.
On Wednesday, YouTube removed the video from InfoWars' page for violating its policies on harassment and bullying. The video was titled, "David Hogg Can't Remember His Lines In TV Interview."
It used screenshots of an interview Hogg did with with CNN affiliate KCBS, in combination with other images, in an attempt to suggest that Hogg and other students are "crisis actors."
The term refers to people who are paid to play disaster victims in emergency drills. More recently, though, the phrase has been co-opted by conspiracy theorists who claim mass shootings are events staged to achieve a political goal.
InfoWars repeatedly showed its 2.2 million YouTube subscribers the video before it was taken down.
"Last summer we updated the application of our harassment policy to include hoax videos that target the victims of these tragedies," said a YouTube spokesperson. "Any video flagged to us that violates this policy is reviewed and then removed."
But CNN has identified three YouTube videos from InfoWars that cite such hoaxes and asked if they also violated YouTube's policies. The YouTube spokesperson said the videos sent in by CNN were flagged to the policy team for review on Thursday evening.
CNN has sent repeated inquiries to YouTube on the outcome of that review, but has not received a response.
YouTube's community guidelines say if the account receives one more strike in a three-month period, it will not be able to post new content for two weeks.
If the account receives two more strikes in three months, it will be terminated.
A source with knowledge of InfoWars' account says all YouTube accounts, including InfoWars', are subject to the community guidelines.
InfoWars founder Alex Jones is known for spreading the conspiracy that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was fake. Of Parkland, he acknowledges that "real people were shot." But Jones repeatedly implied Hogg and others are crisis actors. He also said in a February 15 video posted on YouTube that he could "officially say that it's about a 90 percent chance" the Florida shooting was a "deep state false flag operation."
Conspiracy believers think false flags are government operations that seek to divert or steer public discussion and policy.
CORRECTION: The headline of this piece has been updated to more accurately reflect the fact that InfoWars' main YouTube channel is two strikes away from being banned from YouTube.