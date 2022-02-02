Injured Milwaukee officer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III, who was shot multiple times on Jan. 27 while responding to a welfare check and is a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan, has been surprised with Super Bowl tickets.

WTMJ-AM and Good Karma Brands surprised the officer on live radio.

They bought him two Super Bowl tickets, two plane tickets, a hotel room and are giving him a couple of thousand dollars in spending money to use while at the game.

Initially, a GoFundMe was set up to get Officer Davis to the Super Bowl.

But then WTMJ-AM stepped in to get him to Los Angeles.

Right after Officer Davis heard the good news, he said that he wanted to recognize the other officers who were also shot in the line of duty in the past few weeks: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte and Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz.

Now, Officer Davis wants to use the money from his GoFundMe to get Almonte and Wilkiewicz to the Super Bowl as well.

On Jan. 30, Officer Davis went viral as a video showed him reacting emotionally to the news that Cincinnati was going to the Super Bowl.

While the news of him going to the Super Bowl and beginning the recovery process is great, it was all born out of tragedy.

The shooting happened around 5:53 p.m on Jan. 27. Officer Davis responded to a welfare check, where he found a slumped-over 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong.

When Rodthong exited the car, he tried to run away. A brief struggle ensued. The officer moved away from Rodthong, but Rodthong walked up and shot Officer Davis.

Then Rodthong ran to the officer's squad car, got in, and drove off, prosecutors say.

He was arrested shortly thereafter.

Rodthong's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

TMJ4 first reported this story.