Iowa child saves his family from house fire

Saylor Township Fire Department
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 28, 2022
DES MOINES — A 9-year-old in Iowa is being credited for saving his family members after their mobile home caught on fire.

Crews of the Saylor Township Fire Department responded to the fire at the Kings Mobile Home Park just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Juan, 9, told Des Moines media outlet KCCI that he woke up in the middle of the night and smelled something odd.

He went to check it out, but when he saw the flames, he went to wake up his mom.

After alerting his mom, they noticed the flames were still growing.

So they grabbed Juan's sisters and their two dogs, and they all were able to make it out safe.

"Thank God for that kid at that moment," Juan's mother Ana said. "I cannot thank him enough because I was like dead asleep. He is the reason why we're probably alive."

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

