Iowa man says mistake led to $1 million lottery win

A man who recently won a $1 million jackpot said he got a lucky break when a ticket-printing error caused his numbers not to be on the same ticket.

Josh Buster, a 40-year-old prep chef in West Burlington, Iowa, won $1 million by picking five numbers in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing. Buster told the Iowa Lottery that he wanted to play five easy-pick plays, but only one was printed on the ticket.

The clerk ended up putting the other four plays on another ticket.

“Josh said he thinks that having two tickets changed the numbers he would have received if all the plays had been printed at once,” the Iowa Lottery said. “Whatever the reason, he’s thankful for the win, saying it will take away a lot of the stress in his life.”

Buster said he’ll likely use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house, then he’ll put the rest away for retirement.

While Buster won $1 million for picking all five white balls, a winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in Tennessee last Friday. That ticket had all five white-ball numbers and the correct gold Mega Ball.