Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Safe Places
Safe Places
Local News
Adventures in Iceland
Let Me Help
My Hero
Your Money
School Patrol
Sports
Take Time to Smile
Traffic
NewsChannel 5 Investigates
Broken
Broken - Mental Health Crisis
Capitol Hill
City Hall Scandal
Consumer Alert
COVID Investigations
The DA's Deals
DCS Investigations
Confronting Hate
Gideon's Army
Making The Grade
Metro Schools
Policing For Profit
Revealed
Tennessees Secret Deals
Toxic School Water
National News
Embrace: Learn about our mural
How to Watch NewsChannel 5
Events and Community Calendar
Talk Of The Town
Talk of the Town Recipes
Extras
Be Your Best
NewsChannel 5+
MorningLine
OpenLine
Inside Politics
Issues of Faith
Millions of Conversations
Out & About Today
Que Pasa Nashville?
Retirement Report
Score Connect
State of the Workforce
Southern Woods and Waters
Urban League Live
Urban Outlook
Contact NewsChannel 5
Team Bios
TV Listings
From our sponsors
Common Cents
Experts on 5
Music City Must
Salvation Army Angel Tree
Donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
newschannel5
newschannel5
nc5
newschannel5
@nc5nashville
1
WX Alert
Your Voice
NC5 Investigates
Safe Places
Talk of the Town
Local Events Guide
Storm 5 Essentials
Embrace
NC5+
Contests
How to Watch
More +
Quick Links +
Your Voice
NC5 Investigates
Safe Places
Talk of the Town
Local Events Guide
Storm 5 Essentials
Embrace
NC5+
Contests
How to Watch
Iran War
Iran War
US says Iran is using populated areas as launch sites, urges civilians stay home
Haley Bull