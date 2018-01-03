Son of Cavaliers player steals the spotlight after game, and it's adorable

Kaylyn Hlavaty
8:56 AM, Jan 3, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - Tuesday was a big night for NBA player Isaiah Thomas. After being traded from the Boston Celtics and missing the first few months of the season with a hip injury, Thomas scored 17 points in his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

RELATED: Thomas has smashing debut as Cavs down Trail Blazers 127-110

But Thomas wasn't the only one debuting his talents. During a post-game interview Thomas's son Jaiden stole the show.

The Jaiden goes unnoticed for a minute until Chris Webber asked him some questions mentioning LeBron James. Isaiah's kid adores LeBron.

Watch more of the interview below.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top