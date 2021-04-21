Israel reports sirens near town of secretive nuclear reactor

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says air raid sirens have sounded near Dimona, the desert town that is home to the country's secretive nuclear reactor.

It is giving no further details, but the sirens early Thursday indicate a possible attack on the sensitive area.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and its archenemy Iran.

The Iranians blame Israel for a series of incidents targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and have vowed revenge.

Israel has not openly commented on the incidents, but it has signaled possible involvement.