It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

Manuel Elías/AP
In this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 provided by United Nations Photo, Ghulam M. Isaczai, Afghanistan Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a press conference at UN headquarters. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of Isaczai, the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations. Afghanistan is listed as the final speaker of the ministerial meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, and if there no decision by then, Isaczai, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, will give the address. (Manuel Elías/United Nations Photo via AP)
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won’t get to speak at this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.

The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s ousted government and asked to represent the country at the meeting, which ends Monday.

Afghanistan is scheduled to give the final speech of the assembly.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents the former government, is listed to speak.

The key reason is that the General Assembly committee which decides on credentials challenges has not met, and is highly unlikely to meet over the weekend.

The Taliban says Isaczai was relieved of his duties after it took control of the country as the U.S. wrapped up its 20-year war.

The Taliban claims it nominated a new U.N. envoy, according to Reuters.

